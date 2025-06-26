Azerbaijan sees growth in life insurance collections and payments for 5M2025
Life insurance collections in Azerbaijan reached 370.5 million manat ($217.9 million) from January to May 2025. This represents a 16.9 percent increase, or 53.6 million manat ($31.5 million), compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, life insurance payouts rose 20.2 percent to 203.08 million manat ($119.8 million) during the same timeframe.
