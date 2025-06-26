President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to President Pezeshkian over deaths of Iranian citizens

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On June 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s position regarding the recent confrontation between Iran and Israel and voiced the country’s concern over rising tensions in the region.

Extending his condolences over the loss of lives of Iranian nationals in the recent events, President Ilham Aliyev wished mercy upon the deceased and a swift recovery to the injured.

The Azerbaijani leader congratulated President Pezeshkian on achieving a ceasefire and halting the Iran-Israel confrontation, underlining the importance of peace and stability for the region.