Azerbaijan’s banking sector faces notable profit decline in 5M2025
Bank profits have declined by over seventeen percent in the first five months of the year, totaling approximately 430 million manat. Despite this, profit tax payments rose slightly to around 110 million manat compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy