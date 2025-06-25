Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC players visit Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 25. Consistent measures are being taken to restore and revive the socio-economic, cultural, and sports life in Azerbaijan's liberated territories within the 'Great Return' program, Trend reports.

In support of these events, the football players, coaching staff, and officials of the Qarabag FC, one of the most successful sports clubs in the country, continue their trip to the liberated regions.

The next destination was Khankendi city. The Qarabag FC visited the Garabagh University.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, the team was met by employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, as well as the rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov.

The team rubbed elbows with the educational institution and had a heart-to-heart with the students.



The students from the university's faculty of arts took center stage, putting on a show for the guests in the assembly hall of the educational institution.



Then the football players got their feet wet with the construction work going on in the city. The residents also snapped some shots with the players and the team's coaches, capturing memories that will last a lifetime.

