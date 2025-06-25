Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya sets conditions for tender on ammonium nitrate plant
State Concern Turkmenhimiya has announced an international tender for the design and turnkey construction of an ammonium nitrate plant in Mary region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy