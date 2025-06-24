Uzbekistan targets energy efficiency and renewables hike before clock strikes 2030
Uzbekistan is rapidly expanding its green energy sector with billions in foreign investment and ambitious projects in solar, wind, and energy storage. As the country prepares for significant population and economic growth by 2030, major efforts are underway to boost renewable power generation, improve energy efficiency, and modernize key industrial and social infrastructure.
