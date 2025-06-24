Next group of ex-IDPs returning home in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Aghdam districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ The Great Return to the liberated territories is continuing in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

The rebuilt village of Hasanriz in the Aghdara district and the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam district are ready to receive their next residents.

Those who are returning to these territories are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings. At this stage, 40 families (146 people) are relocated to Hasanriz, and one family (four people) to Sarijali.

The residents who returned to their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care.

They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers, who liberated the lands, and prayed for souls of martyrs who lost their lives on this path.

Currently, more than 43,000 people live and work in the liberated territories as part of ensuring sustainable settlement, which is one of the main components of the Great Return. They include former internally displaced persons (IDPs), citizens working in the public and private sectors, as well as pupils and students.

