Air Force whizzes from Azerbaijan and Serbia joining forces for face-to-face powwow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, a specialist meeting was held between the air forces of both countries in Baku, the nation's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the operational status and future potentialities of the aerial combat divisions of Azerbaijan and Serbia.



During the specialized meeting, additional topics of reciprocal relevance were deliberated, and inquiries were addressed.

