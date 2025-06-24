Eurostat data reveals key trends in Balkan economies
Montenegro's economy continues to make strides, reaching 54 percent of the EU average in GDP per capita measured by purchasing power standards in 2024, according to Eurostat’s first estimates. Positioned second among its regional neighbours, Montenegro shows promising growth compared to Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy