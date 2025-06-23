U.S. military assets in West Asia are now ‘critical vulnerabilities’ - IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a missile attack on the Al-Udeid base in Qatar as part of Operation Bushra al-Fath (Good News of Victory), Trend reports, citing the IRGC statement, Trend reports.

“This base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Air Force operations and is considered the largest strategic asset of the American terrorist military in West Asia.

Iran will never leave any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered, under any circumstances.

We remind everyone that in this national defense, U.S. bases and mobile military targets in the region are no longer points of strength — but critical vulnerabilities,” the statement reads.