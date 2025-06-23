U.S. business delegation to visit Azerbaijan in push to expand Middle Corridor connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), the America-Georgia Business Council, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, announce the upcoming U.S. Business Delegation to the Middle Corridor Region: Exploring Trade, Energy, Infrastructure and Logistics, scheduled for September 4–11, 2025, with dedicated programs in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, Trend reports citing the USACC.

“This strategic initiative aims to strengthen commercial engagement along the Middle Corridor – a vital trade artery in the Eurasian continent connecting East and West through Central Asia and Caucasus to Europe. The mission will convene U.S. companies representing sectors such as energy, critical infrastructure, digital trade, new technologies, transportation and logistics,” said the USACC.

The mission program across all three countries will include high-level meetings with public sector regulators, site visits to major ports, logistics hubs, and free economic zones and business roundtables with local vendors and stakeholders.

The mission will visit Aktau, Kazakhstan on September 4–5, Baku on September 8–9, 2025 and Georgia on September 10–11.

“The Middle Corridor is an emerging trade and transit route that connects Central Asia to the South Caucasus via the Caspian Sea and extends into Eastern Europe and Mediterranean. Its strategic geographic location, advanced logistics infrastructure, modern ports, cargo facilities, and free trade zones offer significant opportunities for facilitating the movement of goods and services between Europe and Asia.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical shifts in Eastern Europe have underscored the vulnerability of global supply chains to unforeseen disruptions. In this context, the Middle Corridor stands out by offering a secure, predictable, and integrated network of transport facilities and harmonized services. In recent years, a growing number of Western companies have established operations across the Middle Corridor economies, recognizing its strategic value in diversifying and strengthening supply chains,” said the USACC.