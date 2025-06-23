TAP updates gas flow nominations at key European interconnection points

Photo: TAP/X

According to the latest figures, the Kipoi interconnection point in Greece is set to receive 366,797,291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of natural gas on June 23, followed by 29,000,000 kWh on June 24.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register