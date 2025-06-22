Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 18
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
June 19
|
1.7
|
June 12
|
1.7
|
June 20
|
1.7
|
June 13
|
1.7
|
June 21
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0066 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00913 manat and amounted to 1.95788 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
1.9654
|
June 10
|
1.9379
|
June 18
|
1.9559
|
June 11
|
1.9406
|
June 19
|
1.9496
|
June 12
|
1.9573
|
June 20
|
1.9597
|
June 13
|
1.9592
|
June 21
|
1.9588
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94875
|
Average rate per week
|
1.95788
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged at 2.1656 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.02245 manat and amounted to 2.1678 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
2.1656
|
June 10
|
2.1492
|
June 18
|
2.1627
|
June 11
|
2.1689
|
June 19
|
2.1656
|
June 12
|
2.1384
|
June 20
|
2.1795
|
June 13
|
2.1249
|
June 21
|
2.1656
|
Average rate per week
|
2.14535
|
Average rate per week
|
2.1678
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0429 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.043 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
0.0432
|
June 10
|
0.0433
|
June 18
|
0.0430
|
June 11
|
0.0434
|
June 19
|
0.0430
|
June 12
|
0.0434
|
June 20
|
0.0429
|
June 13
|
0.0431
|
June 21
|
0.0429
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0433
|
Average rate per week
|
0.043
June 9 is a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rate on the date is not disclosed.
