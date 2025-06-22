Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar June 9 - June 17 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 19 1.7 June 12 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 13 1.7 June 21 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0066 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00913 manat and amounted to 1.95788 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro June 9 - June 17 1.9654 June 10 1.9379 June 18 1.9559 June 11 1.9406 June 19 1.9496 June 12 1.9573 June 20 1.9597 June 13 1.9592 June 21 1.9588 Average rate per week 1.94875 Average rate per week 1.95788

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged at 2.1656 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.02245 manat and amounted to 2.1678 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble June 9 - June 17 2.1656 June 10 2.1492 June 18 2.1627 June 11 2.1689 June 19 2.1656 June 12 2.1384 June 20 2.1795 June 13 2.1249 June 21 2.1656 Average rate per week 2.14535 Average rate per week 2.1678

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0429 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.043 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira June 9 - June 17 0.0432 June 10 0.0433 June 18 0.0430 June 11 0.0434 June 19 0.0430 June 12 0.0434 June 20 0.0429 June 13 0.0431 June 21 0.0429 Average rate per week 0.0433 Average rate per week 0.043

June 9 is a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rate on the date is not disclosed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel