Azerbaijan rolling out new regulations on electricity production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The name of the game for the legal and managerial split of electricity production and transmission activities is shifting in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The matter was encapsulated in the preliminary legislative framework concerning modifications to the Electric Power Industry statute, deliberated upon in today's parliamentary assembly in Azerbaijan.



In accordance with the prevailing regulatory framework, the transmission system operator operates under the auspices of a granted authorization for the conveyance of electrical energy.



The transmission system operator, along with the legal entities constituting its foundational framework or those involved in its direct or indirect operational governance, is precluded from undertaking any activities pertaining to the generation, distribution, and provision of electrical energy.



The implementation of this prohibition is slated to commence on July 1, 2025.



Upon the enactment of the proposed amendment, the aforementioned prohibition will be operational on the date designated by the entity (institution) identified by the pertinent executive authority.

Thus, the legal and managerial division of the activities for the production and transmission of electricity, envisaged for implementation at the first stage of the introduction of elements of the electricity market (the first stage covers the period from the date of entry into force of the law, i.e., from January 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025), will be implemented not until July 1, 2025, but within the period established by the relevant executive authority.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

