Azerbaijan sees growth in railway cargo volume transportation over 5M2025
Azerbaijan transported 2.92 million tons of cargo worth $1.22 billion by rail from January through May this year. Compared to last year, the value decreased by 2.5 percent while volume grew slightly. Exports fell in both value and volume, whereas imports saw a small drop in value but an increase in volume.
