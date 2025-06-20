Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
IAEA raising red flag, tipping Israel to think twice before hammering at Iran's nuke sites

World Materials 20 June 2025 20:17 (UTC +04:00)
Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a warning to Israel against launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council addressing the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Trend reports.

“Attacks on nuclear sites must never occur. Such strikes could lead to the release of radioactive materials and have serious consequences not only within the targeted country but also beyond its borders.

Therefore, I reiterate my call for maximum restraint," he noted.

