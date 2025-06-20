Nar’s inclusive vocational training prepares youth with special needs for professional life (PHOTO)

Offering affordable communication services, Nar continues to contribute to society through its ongoing support of social initiatives. A conference dedicated to the results of the 2024-2025 season of the "Training School" project, implemented jointly with the "Support for the Deaf" Public Association, was held. At the conference, certificates were presented to young people with speech and hearing impairments for successfully completing training in the profession of fashion designer.

Representatives from government bodies, the private sector, and public organizations participated in the event. Participants showcased their handcrafted works, attracting particular interest from potential employers. The conference provided young talents with an opportunity to present their skills and take their first steps into the job market. Notably, several participants have already secured employment in their field of study with the support of the project. Nar continues to engage with employers to support the job placement of other graduates as well. This outcome underscores the project’s practical value and sustainable social impact.

Hokuma Karimova, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Nar, emphasized during the event: “Through the project, we are not only providing young people with vocational skills, but also helping them regain confidence and become active contributors to society. For us, this is not just about corporate responsibility—it is about being a part of meaningful social transformation.”

It is worth noting that Nar prioritizes projects that support the integration of diverse social groups into society. Within its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, the mobile operator continues to implement educational and awareness initiatives in the regions, foster inclusive learning, and support youth development. Learn more about Nar’s ongoing social initiatives here.

