Phytosanitary control point to reopen on Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20. The phytosanitary control point "Ak-Zhol," located at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border, will resume operations starting June 20, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The reopening aims to boost the export potential of domestic agricultural producers. This initiative aims to mitigate bottlenecks at current border control points, which are presently inundated with substantial flows of agricultural commodities, consequently enhancing the efficacy and quality of phytosanitary evaluations.



The supplementary control node will concurrently mitigate the potential for the introduction and dissemination of quarantine pathogens and infestations—an increasingly critical strategy in the context of escalating globalization and heightened logistical movements.



The ministry articulates that this initiative constitutes a pivotal maneuver to bolster the integrity of agricultural exports, optimize regulatory frameworks, augment the nation’s export throughput, and streamline cargo processing timelines to mitigate potential delays.

