Azerbaijan's foreign economic services turnover rises in 1Q2025

In the first quarter, Azerbaijan’s economic services turnover with foreign countries reached approximately $4.7 billion, with non-residents providing slightly more services to Azerbaijani residents than vice versa. The country also saw a growing surplus in transport services, rising to nearly $330 million, driven by increased exports in the non-oil sector.

