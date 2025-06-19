Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend opening ceremony of “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş (LIVE)

Politics Materials 19 June 2025 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend opening ceremony of “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş (LIVE)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19. The opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood has started in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, are attending the event.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played at the ceremony.

This was followed by the screening of a video dedicated to the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently delivering a speech at the event.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more