President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend opening ceremony of “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş (LIVE)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19. The opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood has started in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, are attending the event.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played at the ceremony.

This was followed by the screening of a video dedicated to the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently delivering a speech at the event.

Will be updated