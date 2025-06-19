Kyrgyzstan points finger at root of recent power outages in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19. Maintenance work carried out as part of preparations for the upcoming winter season led to brief power outages in Bishkek and several districts of the Chuy region on June 18 and 19, 2025, the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan says, Trend reports.

According to the company, during the maintenance operations, constrained transmission bandwidth on specific conduits resulted in transient interruptions in the electrical supply chain. Notwithstanding the disruptions, the safeguarding mechanisms operated as intended, and no significant events, including conflagrations or detonations, transpired.

"Preliminary data indicates that the emergency was triggered by the shutdown of the 220 kV “Kara-Balta – Main” power line. Energy specialists acted quickly to restore electricity, investigate the causes, and prevent future outages. Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the staff, power supply was resumed within minutes," the company says.

Right now, the energy system is running like a well-oiled machine. The watchful eye is always on the ball, with every possible step being taken to keep the lights on and the power flowing smoothly, as stated by the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan.

To note, on June 18, a power outage affected Bishkek and nearby areas in Kyrgyzstan. Local media say mobile networks were disrupted, causing limited connectivity for some providers. The outage also briefly halted water supply in some districts due to pumping station failures. Additionally, financial services were interrupted, forcing some businesses to close temporarily as payment systems went offline.

