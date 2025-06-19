Latvian FM in Germany to strengthen security and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže began a three-day working visit to Germany on Tuesday, June 18, with meetings scheduled in Kiel, Hamburg, and Berlin, Trend reports.

The visit focuses on regional security, economic cooperation, and strengthening bilateral ties between Latvia and Germany.

During her visit to Kiel, Minister Braže met with Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Johann Wadephul, as well as the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, and the state’s Minister for Economics, Transport, Labour, Technology and Tourism, Claus Ruhe Madsen. The Minister also held discussions with representatives of the German business community.

While in Kiel, Braže delivered a keynote speech at the Kiel Security Conference, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation and shared security interests in the Baltic Sea region.

In Hamburg, the Minister met with Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg, and Rear Admiral Ralf Kuchler, Commandant of the Bundeswehr Command and Staff College. Since 2004, Latvian students have participated in high-level military education programs at the Hamburg-based institution.

Today, Minister Braže is scheduled to travel to Berlin, where she will take part in a high-level panel discussion hosted by The Financial Times, addressing topics related to foreign policy, transatlantic relations, and economic strategy.

The visit underscores Latvia’s commitment to close cooperation with Germany on both security and economic fronts, particularly in light of evolving challenges in the region.