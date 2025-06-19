Kyrgyzstan to enable tax payments via QR codes

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19. Kyrgyzstan will enable tax payments via QR codes and payment codes starting July 1, 2025, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance.

This initiative was discussed during a working meeting with representatives of commercial banks, attended by the Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service, Mirlan Rakhmanov.

In addition to taxes, non-tax revenues administered by tax authorities and insurance contributions paid through bank cash desks will also be processed exclusively using payment codes or QR codes.

The introduction of tax payments via QR and payment codes is expected to ensure that tax amounts paid by taxpayers are credited to the budget online in real time, eliminate errors caused by manual entry of payment details at bank cash desks, and provide faster, more efficient service—reducing long queues and saving taxpayers’ time.

According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, 5.8 million payments totaling 2.6 billion soms ($29.7 million) were made for government services via QR codes during the first quarter of 2025. This is 284 times more payments and 45.5 times more money compared to the same period in 2024.