BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The 3rd meeting of the Chairpersons of the Judicial and Legal Councils of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

Along with Azerbaijan, the event is attended by the heads of judicial and regulatory bodies of Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Invited guests are expected to speak at the meeting, after which a declaration will be signed.

Will be updated