Kazakhstan, France keen to bolster their civil aviation partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. Kazakhstan and France have signed a cooperation agreement to deepen collaboration in the civil aviation sector, Trend reports.

The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the ICAO EUR/NAT-DGCA/2025 meeting between Saltanat Tompieva, Chair of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Transport, and Damien Caze, Director General of the French General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC).

The document delineates collaborative initiatives aimed at augmenting the safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability of civil aviation frameworks, emphasizing alignment with ICAO standards and best practices. Critical domains of collaboration encompass aviation safety protocols, air traffic control optimization, airspace governance, ecological sustainability—especially in the realm of sustainable aviation fuel innovation—airport infrastructure enhancement, economic oversight mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and specialized professional development.



In pursuit of these objectives, both parties will engage in a reciprocal exchange of methodologies, training paradigms, and optimal practices, alongside the orchestration of collaborative seminars and workshops. The accord additionally anticipates the interchange of human resources to bolster capability enhancement.

