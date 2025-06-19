Plans to boost Kazakh-Polish investment and transport ties announced

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. Kazakhstan and Poland outlined plans to deepen economic cooperation, expand mutual investments, and develop transport infrastructure, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The strategic initiatives were deliberated in a convening involving Kazakh Ambassador Nurlan Zhalgasbayev and Polish Vice-Minister of Development and Technology Michal Baranowski.



The authorities underscored the favorable trajectory in intergovernmental commerce and accentuated the imperative of broadening product portfolios while amplifying capital influxes. Transportation and logistics paradigms, especially concerning infrastructural initiatives along the Middle Corridor, constituted pivotal focal points in conjunction with methodologies to enhance investment synergies.

Ambassador Zhalgasbayev noted about 145 Polish companies, including major brands like Polpharma and Selena, currently operate in Kazakhstan. Over the past three years, Polish investments have accounted for a third of total investments since 2005, reflecting growing confidence in the Kazakh market.

The parties also discussed preparations for the upcoming Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation meeting and a joint business forum involving representatives from both countries.

