Azerbaijan posts strong rise in natural gas export revenue in 5M2025
Azerbaijan exported around 10.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth approximately $3.8 billion in the first five months of the year, marking an 11% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Natural gas accounted for nearly 35% of the country’s total exports during this time.
