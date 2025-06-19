Azerbaijan posts strong rise in natural gas export revenue in 5M2025

Azerbaijan exported around 10.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth approximately $3.8 billion in the first five months of the year, marking an 11% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Natural gas accounted for nearly 35% of the country’s total exports during this time.

