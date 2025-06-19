Dozens of countries request Azerbaijan's help for citizens leaving Iran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has received requests from 77 countries seeking assistance for the evacuation of their citizens from Iran amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada stated, Trend reports.

The requests were submitted to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, as well as to its Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz.

Hajizada stated that the process of facilitating the departure of our citizens and foreign nationals from Iranian territory continues based on these appeals, and Azerbaijan is providing the necessary support to ensure the safe passage of their citizens.

“Foreign ministers from countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy, along with officials at various levels from other nations, have expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance,” the spokesperson emphasized.

