Iran reports Israeli cyberattacks targeting nation's two banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Israel has thrown a wrench in the works with cyberattacks aimed at the information systems of a couple of Iranian banks, Iran’s cyber command stated, Trend reports.

Iranian officials have confirmed that "Bank Sepah" and "Bank Pasargad" were the institutions affected by the cyberattacks.

Specialists successfully executed a rapid remediation of the operational anomaly within the infrastructure of one financial institution, while initiatives to reinstate the functionality of the secondary institution's system are currently in progress.

