Azerbaijani, Uzbek military experts exchange views on AI integration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ In accordance with the military cooperation plan between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, a working meeting was held in Baku between military experts of both countries in the fields of communications and information technologies, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties engaged in a comprehensive discourse on communication architectures, information and communication technologies, the establishment of server ecosystems, and the deployment of artificial intelligence methodologies.



The meeting encompassed a multifaceted discourse on the paradigms of bilateral cooperation, addressing salient inquiries of reciprocal interest within the established framework.

