Uzbekistan, China sign MoU to boost electronic technology and job creation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 19. Uzbekistan’s UNICON-SOFT and China’s Shenzhen T.D.S Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. have signed a cooperation memorandum aimed at advancing electronic technologies and creating new job opportunities, Trend reports.

The formal agreement was executed amidst a diplomatic engagement with the People’s Republic of China, facilitated by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov. During the engagement, Minister Shermatov facilitated a transparent discourse in Shenzhen with distinguished and financially robust entrepreneurs, industry titans, and senior executives from leading corporations.



Conversations throughout the assemblies revolved around the operationalization of collaborative initiatives within the manufacturing and service domains in Uzbekistan, the formation of synergistic partnerships, and the enhancement of export avenues for goods and services.



Furthermore, the minister engaged in a strategic dialogue with municipal authorities from the urban centers of Hubei, Huizhou, and Kashgar to synergize perspectives on industrial advancement initiatives and the conducive environments being cultivated for entrepreneurs and capital stakeholders.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations expressing strong optimism about reaching the ambitious $20 billion target set by their respective leaderships.

