Azerbaijan reports increasing uptake of ASAN İmza certificates in early 2025
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan issued nearly 198,000 “ASAN İmza” (Easy Signature) certificates in the first five months of the year, reflecting growing demand for digital identity tools. During the same period, the State Tax Service provided over 406,000 taxpayer services and sent out around 12 million informational notices.
