Azerbaijan’s metallurgy industry experiences mild slowdown in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s metallurgy industry produced nearly 500 million manat ($293.5 million) worth of products in early 2025, despite experiencing notable declines across key segments. Production of copper wire and steel casting faced the sharpest drops, highlighting ongoing challenges in the sector.
