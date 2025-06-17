Bulgaria’s National Assembly President arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Natalia Kiselova, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 17, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries, she was welcomed by MP Kamran Bayramov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Rouslan Stoyanov, and other officials.

As part of her visit, Natalia Kiselova will participate in the 65th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) and hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

