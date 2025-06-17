Explosions rubble Israel's Jerusalem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Iran's recent ballistic missile strikes on Israel were followed by explosions in the country's central territories, including Jerusalem, Trend reports via the Times of Israel.

The alarm has been sounded in most parts of the country due to Iran's new ballistic missile barrage.

As of now, the dust hasn't settled on any reports regarding the scale and fallout from the explosions triggered by the missile strikes.



Moreover, the Jerusalem Post reported today that 20 ballistic missiles were fired from Iran, hitting the northern, southern, and central parts of Israel, with Jerusalem caught in the crossfire.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel