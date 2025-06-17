Azerbaijan unveils its GDP growth rate in 5M2025

Azerbaijan’s GDP reached 50.09 billion manat ($29.46 billion) in January-May 2025, up 1.5 percent from last year. The oil and gas sector’s value added fell by three percent, while the non-oil sector grew by 3.9 percent. Industry was the largest contributor, making up 36.2 percent of GDP.

