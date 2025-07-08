Turkmenistan sharpens its agro-preparation focus on wheat and cotton

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 8. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has given the green light to authorities to get their ducks in a row for timely agricultural preparations and crop care as Turkmenistan gears up for the next sowing season, Trend reports, citing the Turkmen government.

During a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tangryguly Atakhalliyev and regional governors, the current status of the country's agricultural sector was reviewed. The discussion focused on seasonal fieldwork, wheat harvesting and storage, as well as preparations for the autumn sowing campaign.

Regional stakeholders disseminated insights on current operational endeavors, encompassing inter-row agronomic practices, irrigation protocols, and nutrient application strategies for cotton cultivation, adhering to established agro-technical standards. Concurrently, the agronomic processes of vegetable, melon, and rice harvesting are being executed, while the sowing of sugar beet is actively progressing in the Mary region.



Atakhalliyev articulated that the logistical operations for wheat are presently underway, with the grain being routed to designated storage facilities and elevators, where optimal storage parameters are being meticulously maintained. Arable land liberated from cereal production is undergoing agronomic practices such as tillage, land leveling, and seedbed preparation in anticipation of the forthcoming cultivation cycle.



The president underscored the tactical significance of seasonal labor and advocated for rigorous compliance with agronomic management protocols. He also underscored the critical importance of pre-planting seed stratification for wheat and ancillary crops to optimize yield potential for the forthcoming harvest cycle.



The assembly further deliberated on the velocity of the development of social, cultural, and industrial infrastructures earmarked for fruition this fiscal year in alignment with national initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel