Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 8

Economy Materials 8 July 2025 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 8

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 8, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while four currencies dropped down compared to July 7.

The official rate for $1 is 603,288 rials, while one euro is valued at 707,883 rials. On July 7, the euro was priced at 704,285 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 8

Rial on July 7

1 US dollar

USD

603,288

598,223

1 British pound

GBP

822,656

816,513

1 Swiss franc

CHF

756,943

753,292

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,495

62,581

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,781

59,333

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,882

94,450

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,032

6,999

1 UAE Dirham

AED

164,272

162,893

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,976,276

1,960,406

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

212,398

210,524

100 Japanese yen

JPY

413,571

414,947

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,852

76,208

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,567,534

1,557,221

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

442,071

439,761

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

362,706

362,733

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,009

34,039

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,085

15,014

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,669

7,600

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

165,738

164,347

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,054

45,696

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

392,827

392,039

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,877

159,526

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,604,489

1,591,019

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

472,061

469,408

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

492,872

488,497

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,060

19,934

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

287

285

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

439,275

437,217

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,978

111,091

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

84,088

83,499

100 Thai baht

THB

1,853,604

1,851,065

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

142,454

141,723

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

440,452

439,029

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

850,900

843,756

1 euro

EUR

707,883

704,285

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,120

115,260

1 Georgian lari

GEL

221,996

220,008

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,107

36,913

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,646

8,654

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

184,212

182,815

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

354,875

351,896

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,066,689

1,060,045

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,052

61,481

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

172,034

170,910

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,484

5,378

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,113 rials and $1 costs 714,276 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,285 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 876,000–879,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1-1.03 million rials.

