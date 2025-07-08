Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 8, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while four currencies dropped down compared to July 7.

The official rate for $1 is 603,288 rials, while one euro is valued at 707,883 rials. On July 7, the euro was priced at 704,285 rials.

Currency Rial on July 8 Rial on July 7 1 US dollar USD 603,288 598,223 1 British pound GBP 822,656 816,513 1 Swiss franc CHF 756,943 753,292 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,495 62,581 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,781 59,333 1 Danish krone DKK 94,882 94,450 1 Indian rupee INR 7,032 6,999 1 UAE Dirham AED 164,272 162,893 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,976,276 1,960,406 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 212,398 210,524 100 Japanese yen JPY 413,571 414,947 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,852 76,208 1 Omani rial OMR 1,567,534 1,557,221 1 Canadian dollar CAD 442,071 439,761 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 362,706 362,733 1 South African rand ZAR 34,009 34,039 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,085 15,014 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,669 7,600 1 Qatari riyal QAR 165,738 164,347 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,054 45,696 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 392,827 392,039 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,877 159,526 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,604,489 1,591,019 1 Singapore dollar SGD 472,061 469,408 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 492,872 488,497 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,060 19,934 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 287 285 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 439,275 437,217 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,978 111,091 1 Chinese yuan CNY 84,088 83,499 100 Thai baht THB 1,853,604 1,851,065 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 142,454 141,723 1,000 South Korean won KRW 440,452 439,029 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 850,900 843,756 1 euro EUR 707,883 704,285 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,120 115,260 1 Georgian lari GEL 221,996 220,008 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,107 36,913 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,646 8,654 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 184,212 182,815 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 354,875 351,896 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,066,689 1,060,045 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,052 61,481 1 Turkmen manat TMT 172,034 170,910 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,484 5,378

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,113 rials and $1 costs 714,276 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,285 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 876,000–879,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1-1.03 million rials.

