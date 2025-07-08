Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 8, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while four currencies dropped down compared to July 7.
The official rate for $1 is 603,288 rials, while one euro is valued at 707,883 rials. On July 7, the euro was priced at 704,285 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on July 8
|
Rial on July 7
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
603,288
|
598,223
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
822,656
|
816,513
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
756,943
|
753,292
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
63,495
|
62,581
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
59,781
|
59,333
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
94,882
|
94,450
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
7,032
|
6,999
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
164,272
|
162,893
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,976,276
|
1,960,406
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
212,398
|
210,524
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
413,571
|
414,947
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
76,852
|
76,208
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,567,534
|
1,557,221
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
442,071
|
439,761
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
362,706
|
362,733
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
34,009
|
34,039
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,085
|
15,014
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,669
|
7,600
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
165,738
|
164,347
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
46,054
|
45,696
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
46
|
46
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
392,827
|
392,039
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
160,877
|
159,526
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,604,489
|
1,591,019
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
472,061
|
469,408
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
492,872
|
488,497
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
20,060
|
19,934
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
287
|
285
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
439,275
|
437,217
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
111,978
|
111,091
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
84,088
|
83,499
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,853,604
|
1,851,065
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
142,454
|
141,723
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
440,452
|
439,029
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
850,900
|
843,756
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
707,883
|
704,285
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
116,120
|
115,260
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
221,996
|
220,008
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
37,107
|
36,913
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,646
|
8,654
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
184,212
|
182,815
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
354,875
|
351,896
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,066,689
|
1,060,045
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
62,052
|
61,481
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
172,034
|
170,910
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
5,484
|
5,378
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,113 rials and $1 costs 714,276 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,285 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,821 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 876,000–879,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1-1.03 million rials.
