Kazakhstan sets new financial measures to empower farmers
Kazakhstan plans to launch two preferential lending programs totaling 100 billion tenge ($190 million) to boost agricultural production, focusing on animal husbandry and working capital. Farmers can access long-term loans at 5 percent interest for purchasing breeding livestock and for operational needs, supporting the President’s initiative to double agricultural output.
