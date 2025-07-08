President of Uzbekistan maps out ups and downs in its Jizzakh region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 8. In the last half year, the Jizzakh region has hit the ground running, rolling out 200 projects in industry, services, and agriculture, reeling in investments that add up to a whopping $662 million, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President’s office.

This update was provided during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to review the progress of reforms, socio-economic development, and the resolution of public concerns across the districts of the Jizzakh region.

However, the districts of Dustlik, Zafarabad, Pakhtakor, and Mirzachul are currently lagging behind the regional growth averages. In response, President Mirziyoyev underscored the urgent need to prioritize new investment projects in these underperforming districts to stimulate job creation and promote balanced regional development.

Recent months have also witnessed the launch of large-scale tourism complexes in the region, valued at $250 million, which have contributed to a twofold increase in tourist arrivals. The president highlighted the region’s strong potential for sustained growth in tourism, supported by enhanced infrastructure and improved services.

Another critical resource discussed during the meeting was land potential. Although Jizzakh has 1.3 million hectares of agricultural land, only 40 percent is currently utilized for crop cultivation. The region also falls short of national averages in terms of per-hectare income. President Mirziyoyev stressed that more rational and efficient land use could significantly boost food and livestock feed production.

To support these initiatives, a dedicated "Reform Headquarters" has been established in the region, bringing together government officials, sector specialists, and leading entrepreneurs. At the meeting, the headquarters presented a new package of development initiatives.

The articulated strategy encompasses 200 novel initiatives with an aggregate valuation of $520 million. Upon execution, these initiatives are projected to catalyze the creation of 12,000 new employment opportunities, augment budgetary inflows by an estimated 120 billion soums, and unleash export capabilities valued at $100 million.



President Mirziyoyev underscored the criticality of guaranteeing the economic sustainability and market exigency for every initiative. He emphasized the necessity for synergistic alignment between district khokims and the Reform Headquarters to facilitate a paradigm shift in the advancement of industrial sectors, agricultural practices, tourism initiatives, and service-oriented frameworks.



The Head of State determined that through the strategic execution of these initiatives, the Jizzakh region is optimally situated to emerge as one of Uzbekistan’s most rapidly advancing regions regarding capital influx, employment generation, revenue enhancement, and export efficacy.



Concurrently, this assembly transpired in accordance with the Presidential Decree dated December 31, 2024, which delineated a fast-tracked developmental paradigm for the Jizzakh region. Strategic objectives for the fiscal year 2025 encompass the mobilization of $2 billion in capital influx, the amplification of export metrics to $285 million, and the facilitation of job creation initiatives aimed at generating 168,000 employment positions.

