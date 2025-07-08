Kazakhstan’s cashless revolution picks up steam with rising online deals in May 2025

In May 2025, over 90 percent of cashless payments in Kazakhstan were made online, with less than 10 percent via POS terminals. Although 98.4 percent of cash withdrawals still occur at ATMs, the total number of withdrawals is decreasing despite higher withdrawal amounts.

