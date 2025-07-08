Turkmen FM, European Commission's VP discuss development of relations with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. A phone conversation has been held between the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said, Trend reports.

During the conversation, Ms. Kallas expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for providing a humanitarian corridor for citizens of the European Union countries traveling from Iran to their countries of residence.

The parties discussed issues of further development of relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union. The effectiveness of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, which was held in Ashgabat in March of this year, was noted.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the European Union particularly emphasized the importance of the first summit of the EU leadership and the Central Asian states, which was held in April 2025 in Samarkand.

In addition, the parties considered a wide range of issues on further enhancing political and diplomatic cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.