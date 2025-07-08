Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia optimizing synergies in defense collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The official visit of a delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently underway, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, Colonel General Valiyev held a meeting with Chief of General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.

In advance of the convening, a formal inaugural event transpired at the Kingdom's overarching command structure. The Chiefs of Staff from both nations executed the ceremonial passing of the guard of honor, the respective national anthems were rendered, and the Book of Honor was duly inscribed in accordance with established protocol.



Subsequently, a comprehensive convening transpired, engaging both delegations, wherein the trajectories for the enhancement of bilateral military relations were deliberated.



The parties participated in a comprehensive dialogue regarding synergies in defense collaboration, encompassing military operations, military-technical integration, and the domain of military education, alongside additional sectors of mutual relevance.

