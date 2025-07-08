Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss current state of strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. On July 8, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the conversation, issues arising from the talks held between the leaders of the two countries within the framework of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Khankendi, the current state of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as prospects for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.

The parties noted that Azerbaijan and Pakistan always support each other's legitimate interests in regional issues, and expressed unity of position in their intention to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the states and peoples of both countries.

During the conversation, attention was also paid to other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.