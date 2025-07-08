Azerbaijan multiplies remittances to Belgium in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan’s individual remittances to Belgium reached $832,000 in the first quarter of 2025, marking a $318,000 increase or 61.9 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024. Belgium accounted for 0.7 percent of Azerbaijan’s total remittance outflow during this time.
