Iran announces volume of nation's wheat purchase
Iran bought 4.82 million tons of wheat worth 990 trillion rials ($1.64 billion) since April 5, 2025. So far, farmers have received less than half, about 453 trillion rials ($751 million). Most wheat came from Khuzestan and Kurdistan, but purchases may drop 30% in some areas.
