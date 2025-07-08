Azerbaijan, Slovenia focus on expansion of gas supplies and energy co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Azerbaijan and Slovenia are considering an expansion of natural gas supplies, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"At the invitation of Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy, we held a productive meeting during our business visit to the country to evaluate new cooperation opportunities in the context of bilateral energy relations and the development of the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as to discuss the strengthening of energy security.

We also discussed prospects for increasing the supply of Azerbaijani gas, which accounted for approximately 5 percent of Slovenia's total gas consumption last year, and cooperation in the field of green energy supply," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel