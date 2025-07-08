US-Iran talks could take place next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Talks between the US and Iran could take place as early as next week, US Special Representative for the President Steven Witkoff said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trend reports.

"Very soon. Possibly as early as next week," he noted.

US President Donald Trump said Tehran has expressed interest in negotiations. According to him, if the dialogue results in any agreements being documented, this will be a positive result.

"I think they have developed respect for us and for Israel. They want to meet - and we are ready to meet too," Trump stressed.