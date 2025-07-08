IGB operator launches market demand assessment for capacity expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. ICGB, the independent operator of the Greece–Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), is launching the non-binding phase of a process to assess market interest in expanding the pipeline’s capacity, the ICGB told Trend.

"The assessment, carried out in close coordination with the adjacent transmission system operators, will determine the feasibility of increasing IGB’s technical capacity from 3 to up to 5 bcm/year. Interested market participants are invited to submit their non-binding demand indications by September 1, 2025," said the company.

“Expanding IGB’s capacity is a strategic move for the entire region,” said ICGB’s Executive Officers George Satlas and Teodora Georgieva. “As the first route for diversified natural gas supplies to Bulgaria, IGB plays a critical role in ensuring secure, sustainable energy for Southeast Europe. We remain firmly committed to this process and to delivering enhanced connectivity and resilience across the region with our partners”, they noted.

Following this phase, ICGB and adjacent TSOs will compile Demand Assessment Reports for each interconnection point. These will form the basis for possible future steps, including project proposals, consultations, and regulatory approval.

The IGB (Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector) is being operated by the joint venture company ICGB AD, registered in Bulgaria in 2011 with shareholders BEH EAD (50%) and IGI Poseidon (50%). The co-shareholder IGI Poseidon is a company registered in Greece, with shareholders the Greek company DEPA International Projects (50%) and the Italian energy group Edison S.p.A (50%).

In accordance with its charter, ICGB AD is the owner of the IGB gas pipeline, financing its implementation, distributing its transmission capacity and receiving revenues from the transmission of natural gas.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a current capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year.