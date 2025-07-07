Lithuania gears up for 2027 EU Council presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. On July 7, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys met with the heads of Lithuania’s embassies, consulates, and missions to international organizations as part of the country’s annual Ambassadorial Meeting, Trend reports.

The gathering was a chance to take stock of the past year’s wins and set our sights on the road ahead for future foreign policy priorities.

In his address, Minister Budrys emphasized that the cornerstone of Lithuania’s foreign policy remains the safeguarding of national security.

“Our top foreign policy priority is to ensure the security of the state. We must preserve NATO’s central role as the cornerstone of security in the transatlantic space while increasing Europe’s contribution to collective defense,” said Budrys.

The foreign minister underscored the criticality of cohesion among strategic partners and the necessity for sustained diplomatic discourse regarding security and defense paradigms.



He further reiterated Lithuania’s steadfast dedication to maintaining a rules-based international framework and fostering global stability and peace via multilateral collaboration.



“Lithuania will persist in advocating for global standards and responsibility.” Maintaining the integrity of the rules-based framework is paramount for sustainable peace and international collaboration,” Budrys articulated.



The meeting encompassed a range of pertinent subjects, notably Lithuania's strategic initiatives in anticipation of its 2027 Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the enhancement of economic diplomacy, and the fortification of bilateral and regional partnerships, with a particular emphasis on the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) framework.

